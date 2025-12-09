Google is partnering with leaders in the eyewear industry to develop the company’s first pair of AI smart glasses.

Google announced that it is joining the likes of Meta and Apple in the AI smart glasses market. In partnership with major eyewear brand Warby Parker, the tech giant is developing a pair of AI-powered smart glasses built on the Android XR platform.

The Android XR glasses were unveiled at Google I/O. According to Google, the glasses are designed to work in tandem with a user’s phone, featuring a camera, microphones, and speakers. According to Google, the technology will enable hands-free access to messaging, appointments, and navigation.

Additionally, Google developers say there will be an optional in-lens display that privately provides information and pairs with Gemini AI to “see and hear what you do, so they understand your context, remember what’s important to you and can help you throughout your day.”

AI Smart Glasses From Google

Obviously, you can’t have smart glasses without wearability. That’s why Google is partnering with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, fitting their frames with the Android XR platform.

“Looking ahead, we believe multimodal AI is perfectly suited for glasses, enabling real-time context and intelligence to augment a wearer’s surroundings as they move through the world,” Warby Parker Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dave Gilboa said. “We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Google to bring together the best of AI and the best of eyewear.”

The companies plan to launch their first line of smart eyewear after 2025. According to developers, the glasses will incorporate multimodal AI and will be available in both prescription and non-prescription lenses.

Shahram Izadi, GM and VP of XR at Google, said, “Warby Parker’s optical expertise, omnichannel approach, and history of leveraging technology to create beautifully designed products and exceptional customer experiences make them the perfect partner to co-create and launch this next generation of smart glasses on the AndroidXR platform.”

In addition to product development, Google committed up to $75 million to Warby Parker’s product development and commercialization costs, with a further commitment to invest an additional $75 million in the company based on collaboration milestones.

The companies have not yet announced a launch date for the Android XR glasses.