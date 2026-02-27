The cottage featured in the final episode of HBO’s hit TV series “Heated Rivalry” will officially be available for rent on Airbnb beginning on March 3.

Located in Torrance, Canada, the six-room Barlochan Cottage includes 400 feet of private waterfront. The rental features a sandy, shallow-entry beach, a rocky shoreline, and north-west exposure for the perfect view of the area’s Muskoka sunsets.

‘Heated Rivalry’ Cottage Stay

There are multiple outdoor seating areas for lounging, stargazing, and fireside nights around the fire pit. The interior open-concept layout has high ceilings and a kitchen with lots of natural light and island seating. The space also includes a dining room with eight seats, two fireplaces, a glassy Muskoka room, a rec room with theater chairs and TV, and an exercise room.

As far as lodging goes, there are three queen bedrooms and three bathrooms. Visitors interested in getting out on the water can partake in the facility’s kayaks, canoes, or boating access to Muskoka’s “Big 3” lakes.

Advertisement

Though the majority of the show was filmed in Muskoka, Ontario, the final episode was filmed at the cabin. The secluded summer cabin is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy nature and, as the show suggests, have some privacy.

Tourists booking their stay at the cabin could also enjoy stargazing and hiking at The Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Preserve, which provides 1,990 hectares of crown land for seeing constellations. The Muskoka Stay ‘N Play Tours offer guided snowmobiling, icefishing, ice trail skating, and snowshoeing/wine tasting tours.

Visiting nature enthusiasts can hike, swim, and explore the landscapes of Hardy Lake Provincial Park. Art lovers can also visit the Red Canoe Gallery, which features fine art in the form of original paintings, sculptures, carvings, and wood bowls.

This listing is among Airbnb’s many entertainment-themed listings, which include the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse, the floating “Up” house, the “X-Men” ’97 mansion, Prince’s Purple Rain house, and more.

Check out the “Heated Rivalry” cottage listing here.