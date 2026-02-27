The New York City exhibition titled SUBMERGE: Beyond the Radar at ARTECHOUSE transforms the historic boiler room into a digital art hub from Emmy winners Maciej Kuciara & pplpleasr, FVCKRENDER, Gavin Shapiro, Emily Yang (pplpleasr), Woosung Kang, and other prominent digital and 3D artists.

SUBMERGE: Beyond the Radar

The largest showcase of digital art ever staged is powered by the decentralized rendering technology of The Render Network. The exhibit includes 18 digital worlds in 18K resolution on a 270-degree canvas.

Using the decentralized GPU infrastructure, the exhibition connects thousands of GPUs worldwide so that 16 digital artists may render their works at unprecedented speed and scale, creating a record-breaking showcase. The expansive digital environments range from meditative landscapes and dreamscapes to surreal XR journeys and satirical virtual museums.

Dancing penguins, vibrant flamingos, and colorful blocks are among the surreal scenes in ARTECHOUSE’s new exhibit.

“ARTECHOUSE highlights some of the world’s top digital artists, pushing the boundaries of visuals & speed in SUBMERGE,” stated the Associated Press.

The show is part of ARTECHOUSE’s ongoing SUBMERGE series, which offers space for artists to experiment with new technology and immersive storytelling. The title comes from the immersive nature of the experience and how audiences are able to “submerge” themselves in the art.

ARTECHOUSE has spent the last decade investing in resources such as cutting-edge technology, advanced design tools, and unique architectural spaces.

“The way that cinema redefined 20th century storytelling and culture, we’re redefining 21st century with experiential innovative art created through technology,” stated Sandro, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer

Their latest exhibition invites patrons to “discover what happens when boundary-pushing creativity meets next-generation technology.”

The hour-long event will also include exhibition-inspired cocktails and has tickets listed through May 2026. ARTECHOUSE is located inside Chelsea Market, and tickets are $24.50 for adults and $18 for children.