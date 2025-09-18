Users can use the wrist wearable to control the display on the glasses.

Listen to Article

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the new Meta Ray-Ban Display and the accompanying Meta Neural Band at the annual Connect event. According to Zuckerberg, the devices integrate technology into the user’s daily life. Ultimately, Meta’s approach keeps users connected and informed without looking at their phones.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses feature an in-lens, full-color, and high-resolution display. Meta says the display is designed to “be there when you need it and gone when you don’t.”

The display is placed to the side and intended for quick interactions to avoid obstructing a user’s view. Meta adds that the glasses are designed to help users accomplish everyday tasks without breaking their flow. This is the first product to combine microphones, speakers, cameras, and a full-color display with compute and AI.

Meta Ray-Ban Display and Neural Band

The glasses pair with an electromyography (EMG) wristband called the Meta Neural Band. The band translates muscle signals from your wrist into commands for the glasses. A user’s subtle hand movements allow for intuitive control and eliminate the need to touch the glasses or use a phone.

“It replaces the touchscreens, buttons, and dials of today’s technology with a sensor on your wrist, so you can silently scroll, click, and, in the near future, even write out messages using subtle finger movements,” Meta said.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Developing this technology was no easy task. The Neural Band and the glasses resulted from four years of research involving nearly 200,000 participants. Meta praises technical achievement because of the variance in people’s muscles. From an accessibility standpoint, the company says the ban provides control signals for individuals with limited mobility or other physical challenges.

When a user pairs the Meta Neural Band with the Meta Ray-Ban glasses, it enables a variety of features, including a more visual Meta AI that answers questions or shows “how-tos.”

Additionally, the glasses facilitate hands-free messaging, video calls, and navigation. Other features include real-time live captions and select language translations.

Users can also view real-time music information and control playback with subtle hand gestures.

Meta compliments the Neural Band’s durability, comfort, and 18 hours of battery life.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display includes the glasses and the Neural Band. Its starting price is $799 USD. The technology will be available in limited retailers in the US starting September 30. The company plans to expand it into Canada, France, Italy, and the UK in early 2026.