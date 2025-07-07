Listen to Article

Segway, the global leader in electric kick-scooter sales, has unveiled a new lineup of accessories for its third-generation electric scooters, aimed at enhancing safety, convenience, and performance for riders. The 2025 accessory drop includes a Rear-View Mirror with wide-angle visibility and three-axis adjustability, a 48-Volt Fast Charger that cuts charging time by up to 50%, and a powerful 48-Volt External Battery set to launch in Fall 2025, capable of significantly extending scooter range.

Segway Elevates Third-Gen Electric Scooter Lineup with All-New Accessory Drop

Micromobility leader unveils suite of accessories including extended-range battery for 2025.

ARCADIA, Calif., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Segway, recently named No. 1 in global electric kick-scooter (eKickScooter) sales with more than 13 million sold worldwide, today introduces a new accessory line for US customers designed exclusively for its third generation electric scooters, the latest in the brand’s micromobility lineup. The collection features purpose-built add-ons, each engineered to enhance performance, safety and convenience. Joining Segway’s accessory collection are a Rear-View Mirror, a 48-volt Fast Charger and a 48-volt External Battery.

“Our third-generation scooters are already packed with innovation for a premium ride, and these new accessories take that experience to the next level,” said Tom Hebert, vice president of sales at Segway. “They help unlock new levels of safety, convenience and flexibility for riders, and we’re thrilled to offer even more ways for our customers to ride better.”

Rear-View Mirror

The official Segway eKickScooter Rear-View Mirror PH1207 offers a wide-angle field of view thanks to its HD convex design, enhancing riders’ visibility and awareness of their surroundings. Designed specifically for scooters, the new mirror also features three-axis adjustability, allowing riders to tilt it left, right, up and down 180-degrees to better tailor the view to their height and riding conditions compared to the limited range of traditional bicycle mirrors. It also features full 360-degree horizontal rotation. It mounts securely and easily with an included adjustable silicone strap designed for grips ranging in diameter from 30 to 50 millimeters, making it compatible with most current and previous Segway electric scooters. The straps are also designed with strategically placed openings so that handlebar-mounted turn signals remain visible on equipped models.

Features & Specs

– Convex shape

– Three-Axis Adjustment

– 180-degree left/right and forward/back rotation

– 360-degree horizontal rotation

– Turn signal-compatible silicone clamp

– 30-50mm grip compatible

48-Volt Fast Charger

The official Segway Third Generation eKickScooter 48-Volt Fast Charger PH1104 is capable of delivering up to three-times faster charging and reducing total charge time by up to 50 percent depending on the model so riders can spend more time riding and less time charging. With a peak output of 210 Watts, the Fast Charger is capable of adding as much as 3 miles of range in just 10 minutes. Compatible models include the F3, F3 Pro, Max G3, GT3 and ZT3 Pro. The F3 series benefits the most, with charging time cut in half, dropping from 8 hours to just 4 when compared to the charger that ships in-box with the scooter. On the Max G3 which is capable of dual-charging via its built-in second charging port, charging times are reduced from 3.5 hours to just 2.5 when both are connected simultaneously. While it doesn’t improve charge times on the GT3 or ZT3 Pro, it is a compatible replacement charger for those models. The Fast Charger features a seven-layer safety system allowing it to intelligently adjust the current to protect the battery, ensuring reliable performance and longevity as well as safe charging.

Features & Specs

– 48V

– 210W peak / 70W nominal

– 1.3A

– Up to 3x faster charging

– 1,000 charge cycles

– 7 layers of charging safety protection

– Compatible Models: F3, F3 Pro, ZT3 Pro, Max G3, GT3

48-Volt External Battery

With 468 Wh, the official Segway 48-Volt External Battery PH1103 (coming Fall 2025) is a powerful range-extending addition, capable of nearly doubling the range of some of Segway’s most popular third-generation electric scooters allowing riders to adventure even farther. Perhaps most impressive is the F3 series which sees its range increase by more than 44 miles for nearly 88 miles of total potential range in Eco Mode. The Max G3 sees up to 37.3 miles of additional range for 87 miles total while the GT3 sees an 18.6-mile bump in Eco Mode for up to 65.2 miles of potential range. Featuring an ‘Intelligent Power Supply Mechanism,’ the 48-Volt External Battery charges the scooter’s internal battery while parked. While riding, the scooter uses power from the external battery first. Combined, these methods prioritize and optimize the internal battery ensuring that if and when the external battery is removed, the scooter itself is left with the maximum charge and range possible. The 48-Volt External Battery mounts securely to the front of the frame between the stem and the deck, allowing the scooter to remain foldable when attached. It also features a USB-C charging port for convenient device charging while riding.

Features & Specs

– 48V

– 468Wh

– 10A

– 1,000 charge cycles

– USB-C 20W Outlet

– 8.7 lbs

– BMS (Battery Management System) Charging Safety

– IPX7 Water Resistant

– Compatible Models: F3, F3 Pro, Max G3, GT3

Whether it’s the daily commute, weekend joyride or any other adventure that awaits, Segway’s latest suite of accessories for its third-generation scooters allows riders to be more aware of their surroundings, spend less time charging and explore farther than ever before, making it even easier to ride better and stay simply moving.

Sold separately, the Rear-view Mirror ($19.99 MSRP) and Fast Charger ($49.99 MSRP) are available now at store.segway.com and Amazon, and the highly anticipated External Battery is slated for a Fall 2025 release.

