Grounded Debuts World’s First Electric RV Engineered for True Four-Season Adventure

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grounded, the Detroit-based electric RV startup founded by former SpaceX engineers, today unveiled its most advanced camper van to date: the G3. Built on the all-electric General Motors BrightDrop platform, the G3 delivers a 286-mile combined range on a single charge and introduces industry-leading advancements in modular design, all-season comfort, and sustainability.

Headquartered at Michigan Central, Detroit’s new hub for mobility innovation, Grounded is part of a growing wave of companies shaping the future of how we move and live. The G3 reflects that mission by combining off-grid capability with smart, sustainable design for travelers who want freedom without compromising their values.

“The G3 is a next-gen offering for travelers who want to live, work, and roam in comfort, grounded in what matters,” said Grounded CEO Sam Shapiro. “The G3 builds on everything we learned from our customers and from the G2. It’s a ground-up reimagining of our smart, fully-electric RV that’s based on real-world use. We replaced wood cabinetry with durable aluminum frames and 100% recycled tree-free materials, refined every wall panel and furniture module to deliver designer-grade aesthetics with pro-functionality, added a motorized lift bed that transforms into a California King, and designed a new insulated rear door that improves energy efficiency without sacrificing the view. We also reengineered the electrical system for 1,400W vehicle-to-house charging and added self-heating batteries to enable four-season travel. Every improvement from materials to layout was shaped by feedback from G2 owners. The G3 is smarter, stronger, and more adaptable than any other offering on the market today.”

Key Features of the G3

The G3 is Grounded’s most capable and comfort-focused electric camper van yet. Built on the Chevrolet BrightDrop Zevo 400 or 600 chassis, it is engineered for year-round performance. With a single-charge range of 286 miles and all-wheel drive, it’s ready for both long-distance travel and rugged conditions. Its reinforced aluminum substructure supports a full suite of onboard systems, including rooftop HVAC, 1000W of solar, and Starlink internet, while maintaining structural integrity and maximizing space.

Up to 20kWh of modular, self-heating LiFePO batteries power the G3’s living systems, and can be recharged through rooftop solar, shore power, or a newly developed 1,400W vehicle-to-house charging system. With improved insulation and winterization, the G3 is built to operate in temperatures as low as 0°F without compromising comfort or power availability.

Inside, the G3 introduces a refined, industrial-grade approach to materials: cabinetry is framed with aluminum and finished with 100% recycled materials in customizable colors and textures. The new cabinet system is more durable and low-maintenance than traditional RV interiors. These materials resist warping, scratching, and wear over time.

The redesigned rear of the van replaces the roll-up garage door with a full-width swing-out entry, improving thermal efficiency and adding functional mount points for storage and gear – in addition to increasing interior standing height. Large windows throughout, including one in the rear door, provide natural light and panoramic views.

All systems onboard are managed through Grounded’s integrated Grounded+ App, which gives users remote access to power usage, tank levels, appliance controls, and system diagnostics via LTE or Bluetooth. The app’s layout auto-adjusts to match the configuration of each customer’s build.

As with all Grounded vehicles, the G3 is backed by BrightDrop’s 8-year/100,000-mile platform warranty and includes a one-year interior warranty. It’s compatible with CCS fast chargers nationwide and comes with a CCS-to-NACS adapter for access to Tesla Superchargers. Combined with access to a growing BrightDrop service network, the G3 offers long-haul freedom with the reliability and support of a nationwide EV ecosystem.

An Industry-Leading Leap in Modular Architecture and Sustainable Materials

Grounded Chief Product Officer Nadia Meyer explains: “For our customers, the van is a culmination of their dream lifestyle and values. It’s an act of quiet rebellion to break out of the mundane and redesign their lifestyle to be filled with nature and beauty. The aesthetics and function of every detail are critical for such a compact space. Grounded’s design philosophy is form follows function.”

Cabinetry throughout the G3 is constructed entirely without wood, using industrial-grade aluminum framing concealed behind paneling made from 100% recycled materials including household appliances and single-use plastic utensils. Unlike veneered surfaces, these materials are homogenous, meaning they’re less prone to damage and never require edge banding or special finishes. They’re part of a specially designed capsule material collection available in a range of colors and textures – all of which can be previewed in Grounded’s new online Configurator Tool.

The Configurator Tool, available at configurator.groundedrvs.com, allows customers to build out every aspect of their G3 from floor plan tier to cabinetry color, bed fabric, and countertop texture, while watching their custom camper come to life in real-time 3D. An orbital camera lets users view the vehicle from any angle, inside and out, while each step in the process reflects their personal preferences and priorities. After submitting a build, Grounded’s team follows up directly to finalize details and assist with next steps.

One of the most flexible features of the G3 is its multi-position bed platform, which can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button. In its lower position, it supports a spacious sleeping arrangement that can expand to California King size. When not in use, the bed lifts out of the way, opening up a comfortable lounge or workspace below.

A new outdoor patio functionality with a pull-out drawer that has an integrated counter for cooking and dining, as well as compartments to store cooking equipment and outdoor chairs.

Rear seating for driving with additional passengers in the rear is also currently in development, and expected to be available for the G3 in the Fall of 2025.

“For the G3, we’ve combined sustainable materials with modular architecture that’s built to last,” said Nick Fitzpatrick, Head of Design at Grounded.

