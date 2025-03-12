The Company’s New Technology is Designed to Support Overall Space Operations Critical for Consumer Applications and National Defense

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Quantum Space, a leader in advanced space operations, is launching its life extension services to enhance satellite mission longevity and operational efficiency. Leveraging its highly maneuverable Ranger spacecraft, these services include mission extension, orbital adjustment, and refueling—addressing the growing demand for sustainable and cost-effective satellite operations.

This initiative aligns with Quantum Space’s commitment to maximizing the value and lifespan of orbital assets for commercial and government clients. The Ranger’s rapid maneuverability and repositioning capabilities enable seamless transitions between orbits to meet diverse mission requirements.

“At Quantum Space, we are dedicated to transforming space operations by providing life extension solutions that empower our clients to realize the Freedom to Maneuver for achieving their mission objectives more effectively,” said Ben Reed, Cofounder and Chief Innovation Officer of Quantum Space. “Our advanced technologies and strategic partnerships position us to deliver unparalleled service in the evolving space economy.”

The Ranger spacecraft features high delta-velocity maneuvers, substantial payload capacity, and precision operations, making it an ideal solution across various orbital regimes. Designed for persistent operations exceeding 15 years, Ranger reduces the need for frequent satellite replacements, lowering overall mission costs while supporting national security and commercial needs.

As part of its expansion, Quantum Space secured investment from Sporos Capital Partners in its Series A round, accelerating the deployment of its in-space mobility and mission extension solutions.

“Quantum Space is at the forefront of transforming how assets operate in orbit, and we believe their life extension services will be critical to the future of space logistics,” said Nishant Machado, Managing Partner at Sporos Capital. “Our investment reflects our confidence in their leadership, technology, and vision for sustained space operations.”

With these life extension services, Quantum Space is reinforcing the resilience and sustainability of space operations, offering greater maneuverability and longevity for national security initiatives, commercial ventures, and scientific research.

For more information, visit quantum-space.com.

Media Contact:

Media@quantumspace.us

240-956-4580

quantum-space.com

SOURCE Quantum Space

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Quantum Space’s promotions. Please refer to Quantum Space’s website for the most accurate and up-to-date information.