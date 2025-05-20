The new batch is ready to launch and consists of 20 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX is ready to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket. This round includes 20 satellites, 13 of which have Starlink’s Direct to Cell capabilities.

Launching Starlink Internet Satellites

Space.com says the satellites are scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) on Tuesday night. Liftoff is set for 11:18 p.m. EDT, and the launch window lasts until 11:26 p.m. EDT. You can watch the launch live starting five minutes before takeoff.

Additionally, this is the first flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster launching the mission. The booster is expected to land about 8 minutes after the launch in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch was originally scheduled for Monday, May 19. However, the mission was scrubbed minutes before it took flight. The company ended the broadcast before issuing a reason for the launch abort.

After the mission was scrubbed, SpaceX posted on X.com and said, “Falcon 9 had an auto abort just prior to T-0. Vehicle and payload are in good health and teams are resetting for a launch attempt no earlier than Tuesday, May 20.”

In other news, Starlink also launched in Bangladesh on Tuesday, May 20. The service reportedly kicked off with two residential packages. Starlink’s service will come with no data usage caps or speed restrictions, which is a welcome option, especially in remote areas.

“Although expensive, this creates a sustainable alternative for premium customers to access high-quality and high-speed internet services,” Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, noted in a Facebook post.

Starlink operates on low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide internet access, rather than using the traditional fiber optic cable method on the ground. Over 7,000 Starlink satellites are currently operating in LEO, which are typically between 340 and 750 miles above the surface. While it sounds like a lot, SpaceX aims to have an internet constellation of 42,000 satellites.