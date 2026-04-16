Immerse yourself in the world of wildlife art as Alexandrea Pangburn connects communities with nature through her murals.

Public art has a way of changing how people perceive their surroundings. On The Four Worlds Podcast, Alexandrea Pangburn, a muralist and artist known for her depictions of animal realism, shares how her art draws attention to the wildlife and natural elements of the world that are often overlooked. Her murals, located throughout the United States, pay homage to the local flora and fauna of the regions where they are installed.

From Kentucky to Colorado and back again, the landscape has shaped Pangburn’s perspective on the world. These aspects of her life have enabled her to connect more deeply with her environment.

Pangburn’s murals feature realistic animal depictions combined with graphic elements. These aspects of her art encourage people to look at her work twice and to note the details that many may otherwise miss on a first pass through her masterpieces.

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Additionally, the conversation covers the realities of mural art and its role in the communities where she works. Pangburn’s murals allow people to connect with the places where they live.

For more information about Alexandrea Pangburn and her projects, follow her on Instagram and on alexandreapangburn.com