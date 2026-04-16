The funding will help UCLA launch new research and initiatives for fusion science and engineering.

Scientists have been trying to figure out nuclear fusion for over a hundred years. At this point, people should have a pretty good understanding of what nuclear fusion is and what it does. If you don’t, it’s the same process that powers the Sun, and if we can get it right on Earth, it could give us a nearly endless supply of clean energy without the typical downsides of old-school nuclear power.

To help future generations of scientists and engineers harness the energy, Kenneth C. Griffin, the founder of Citadel, is giving UCLA $5 million. The goal is to push fusion research forward and train the people who will actually build these systems.

New Ways to Learn About Nuclear Fusion

The money will be used to create the Kenneth C. Griffin Fusion Science and Engineering Endowed Chair. But more importantly for students, UCLA is planning a brand-new master’s degree program. It’ll be the first accelerated program of its kind, mixing physics and engineering to get people ready for jobs in the growing fusion industry.

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Right now, there are more jobs in fusion than there are people to fill them. Companies and startups are jumping into the field, and UCLA wants its graduates to be first in line for those roles.

“Unlocking the power of fusion energy would be one of humanity’s greatest achievements, providing our nation and the world with an abundant source of clean and reliable energy,” said Griffin. “I’m proud to support UCLA in advancing this vital research and training the next generation of fusion engineers, physicists and researchers.”

Accelerating the Near Limitless Power

For a long time, fusion felt like a distant dream. While it still does feel like just a dream, things are changing quickly every single day. Troy Carter, a UCLA professor currently working at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, noted that recent breakthroughs have moved fusion from a “scientific aspiration” toward a real energy technology.

“Ken Griffin’s support advances fusion science at a moment when interdisciplinary research is essential to addressing global challenges,” UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk said. “At UCLA, our research community works at the boundaries of knowledge to translate discovery into impact for society. This investment accelerates that progress.”