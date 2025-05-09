Users can simply scroll through a set of recipes, select one, add the ingredients, and the machine does the rest.

Posha, a culinary robotics startup, created a countertop robot that cooks meals for you using computer vision.

Formerly known as Nymble, the device originally started out as a robotic arm. Time spent in Bosch’s accelerator program, however, caused the firm to pivot with their design as they realized consumers didn’t want something that moved around the kitchen or required a lot of cleanup.

Users can simply scroll through a set of recipes, select one, add the proper amounts of requested ingredients, and the machine does the rest. Gupta told TechCrunch that the process is designed to be customizable, leaving room for substitutions and measurement mistakes.

“It’s like a coffee machine for food,” Gupta said. “So when you want to drink a cup of coffee, you choose a brew of coffee on your coffee machine. You put beans, sugar, and milk in different containers. You tap brew, and out comes a cup of coffee. Posha does something similar, but for food.”

Though Posha does a substantial amount of the cooking work, users will still need to shop for ingredients, prep, and measure everything that goes into the robot. Since the technology still requires some prep work, Gupta said it has seen the most success with consumers who cook two to six times a week and are aiming to save a bit of time on those nights.

“These people are already spending an hour in the kitchen every single day, deciding what to eat, shopping for ingredients, cooking a meal, [and] cleaning up afterwards,” Gupta said. “We help them shave off at least 70% of this time, so they now end up spending only about 10 to 20 minutes every single day.”

Posha recently raised an $8 million Series A round led by Accel with participation from existing investors. The firm plans to use funding to continue developing the product, including adding more recipes, allowing users to suggest recipe ideas, and having generative AI create those recipes instantly.

The robot, which costs $1,750, originally launched in January 2025. It has since sold its first batch of orders and is currently taking pre-orders for its second.