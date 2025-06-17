Listen to Article

Hexagon has announced the launch of AEON, a humanoid robot designed for industrial use, at its Hexagon LIVE Global event. Developed by Hexagon’s Robotics division, AEON combines precision sensors, AI-driven control, and advanced mobility to support tasks such as inspection, manipulation, and digital reality capture.

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hexagon, the global leader in measurement technology, launches a humanoid robot, AEON, at its flagship Hexagon LIVE Global event.

AEON, launched by Hexagon’s previously announced Robotics division, has been specifically designed to meet real-world customer needs and address labour shortages. AEON combines Hexagon’s world-class sensor suite with advanced locomotion, AI-driven mission control, and spatial intelligence to deliver exceptional agility, versatility, and awareness. This powerful combination enables AEON to address a wide range of industrial applications – from manipulation and asset inspection to reality capture and operator support. AEON will help to improve safety and drive autonomy across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics.

“Hexagon’s legacy in precision measurement and sensor technologies has always been about enabling next-generation autonomy. For the past 10 years, we’ve been working on robotics innovation across our divisions,” said Ola Rollén, Chairman of the Board, Hexagon. “Hexagon is one of the best-placed companies in the world to lead and shape the field of humanoid robotics. AEON represents a state-of-the-art, industrially bespoke humanoid. It’s a leap forward in our goal to help customers drive sustainable growth in the face of structural demographic changes. I’m proud to see AEON come to life.”

AEON’s innovative capabilities include:

Agility: Combining dexterity and locomotion, AEON can move around quickly while also performing tasks that require high accuracy thanks to Hexagon’s proprietary precision measurement technologies.

Awareness: Bringing together spatial intelligence and reasoning, AEON merges data from multimodal sensors to understand the environment and optimise the mission given the task at hand.

Versatility: AEON is built to perform a wide variety of tasks – from picking specific objects and scanning industrial components for inspection to creating digital twins through digital reality capture and teleoperation – all leveraging an end-to-end training approach.

Power Autonomy: With a unique battery swapping mechanism, AEON does not need to recharge to continue to operate.

Arnaud Robert, President, Hexagon’s Robotics division, said, “With AEON, we’re advancing physical AI to tackle real operational challenges – bridging cutting-edge technology with practical industry needs. We have engaged with many industry leaders already, and over the next six months we’ll be deploying AEON in production environments before expanding our commercial rollout.”

Hexagon’s Robotics division is partnering with Schaeffler and Pilatus to pilot AEON across manipulation, machine tending, part inspection, and reality capture use cases.

“Consistent with our long history of innovation and always in pursuit of excellence, we are pleased to collaborate with Hexagon’s Robotics division to explore humanoid solutions in our factories,” said Roman Emmenegger, VP Manufacturing, Pilatus. “Facing today’s challenges of manufacturing in Switzerland, we believe that AEON will become a contributing solution in sustaining our competitiveness in more than ever tougher global markets. Its unique locomotion, sensors, and on-board intelligence provides for agility and versatility and opens a multitude of opportunities to drive automation and digitisation in our daily operations.”

“By leveraging disruptive technologies such as humanoid robots, Schaeffler paves the way to becoming the leading motion technology company. We are excited to pilot Hexagon Robotics’ humanoid solutions across a range of use cases in our factories and to share our decades of knowledge in the fields of manufacturing and vertical integration,” added Sebastian Jonas, Senior Vice President Advanced Production Technology at Schaeffler.

Hexagon’s Robotics division has established strong partnerships with technology leaders NVIDIA, Microsoft, and maxon to bring AEON to the market. AEON is powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA Omniverse, and NVIDIA Jetson. Microsoft Azure’s platform enables scalable development and on-demand training of AEON’s capabilities. And maxon’s next generation actuators power AEON’s unique and efficient locomotion across multiple environments.

