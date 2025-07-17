The companies involved aim to make the shipyard industry safer, efficient, and more productive.

In a strategic collaboration, Hyundai and NEURA Robotics aim to develop and implement humanoid robots in demanding shipyards. The robots are particularly suited for jobs such as welding to address increasing challenges, including a skilled labor shortage.

Modernizing Shipyards With Automated Robots

According to a LinkedIn post, Hyundai calls the collaboration a “major milestone.” A press release from NEURA Robotics says it “demonstrates the versatility of cognitive robots — even in one of the most demanding industrial environments in the world.”

Researchers say the cognitive robots learn, reason, and adapt to surroundings, making for more efficient, safer, and productive shipyards.

The technology being deployed includes NEURA’s cutting-edge humanoid robot platform and HD Hyundai Samho’s experience in shipbuilding automation. Crucial real-life testing environments will evaluate the robots’ effectiveness in actual shipyard conditions. Additionally, HD Hyundai Robotics will reportedly provide welding automation technologies to supply learning data and evaluate the robots’ performance.

“This strategic partnership once again demonstrates the versatility of cognitive robots,” David Reger, the Founder and CEO of NEURA Robotics, said. “Even in one of the most demanding industrial environments in the world. Together with Hyundai, we are laying the groundwork for entirely new paths in intelligent automation.”

HD Hyundai Samho’s executive director, Sanghun Ryu, says the company’s goal is a safer and more productive shipyard. He says the specialized welding robots were developed to meet the quality needs of the shipbuilding process.

According to NEURA Robotics, the initiative “represents a milestone in the global advancement of intelligent, collaborative robotics and is expected to make a lasting contribution to innovation, competitiveness, and the future viability of the shipbuilding industry.”

The partnership was officially announced during the Automatica event in Munich. The collaboration emphasizes the modernization of shipyard floors.

“The core of this agreement lies in proving the potential of cognitive robots in one of the most demanding industrial settings: shipbuilding,” Reger said.