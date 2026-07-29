The fish-like swimming nanorobots could make lithium recovery from seawater more efficient and strengthen the domestic supply.

Electric vehicles and clean energy systems are in demand, but require lithium to run. Mining for the critical mineral is often invasive to the area where it is extracted.

A team of researchers at Texas A&M University is developing tiny, fish-like swimming nanorobots designed to pluck lithium ions straight out of seawater. The project, led by Dr. Shiren Wang and Dr. Jingjing (Jenny) Qiu, recently received a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy to further its efforts.

A New Way to Mine for Critical Minerals

Instead of forcing water through stationary machines, these micro/nanoparticles are designed to swim. When hit with external forces like light, they move through the water just like tiny fish, actively hunting for lithium. Once they grab what they need, the team uses magnetic fields to pull them back in.

“Unlike traditional mining that digs up land or pumps brine from underground and requires massive amounts of energy, these autonomous micro/nanorobots move freely through seawater to harvest lithium with virtually zero infrastructure footprint,” Qiu said.

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Basically, it doesn’t need massive mines or giant factories taking up land and resources.

Facing the Ocean’s Challenges

Moving forward, researchers must figure out how to make these robots ignore all the other minerals naturally floating in seawater.

Additionally, the researchers have to make sure the tiny bots can survive in harsh, messy marine environments. The end goal is to make a system that is cheap, reusable, and runs continuously on an industrial scale. Researchers will also carefully assess how deploying these robots might affect the environment over the long term.

“Seawater lithium recovery could provide a stable alternative source to address the growing global demand for lithium,” Qiu said. “Our goal is to develop a technology that supports a more reliable domestic lithium supply chain while reducing the environmental footprint associated with traditional extraction methods.”