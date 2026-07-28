Once complete, the project will deliver 1.2 gigawatts of power and create jobs for the local economy.

An old Texas coal site is getting a major new setup. Halfway between Dallas and Houston, Panamint Capital broke ground on Big Rooter Power. The $1.7 billion project is set to become North America’s largest solar build at an existing coal mining site, delivering 1.2 gigawatts once complete.

A Solar Project in Two Phases

Construction is already underway on Big Rooter West, a 491-megawatt first phase opening in August 2028. Phase two, Big Rooter East, will add 658 megawatts starting in December 2026, aiming for an August 2029 launch. The work will create over 800 construction jobs and bring over $66 million to the local economy.

“Big Rooter Power represents our vision for getting more out of America’s energy infrastructure and ensuring America’s energy dominance,” said Apolka Totth, Panamint’s Chief Executive Officer. “When Big Rooter is complete, the Twin Oaks complex will have 1.5 GW of operating thermal and renewable power, in addition to over 20 miles of new 345 kV transmission, 1.6 GWh of battery energy storage and 790 MW of Batch Zero data center capacity under development across our 10,000-acre site.”

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Hardware and Local Power

Panamint selected several U.S. companies to bring the system together. First Solar will make about 2 million panels in Ohio, Louisiana, and Alabama. Nextpower is providing tracker systems built to handle harsh weather, while SOLV Energy handles construction. The build will also use over 34,000 tons of domestically produced steel.

“Big Rooter is a landmark project that reflects the scale of investment being made in America’s energy future,” said George Hershman, SOLV Energy CEO. “We are proud to partner with Panamint on this important project and help bring their vision to life. From project delivery through long-term asset performance, our focus is on creating lasting value for communities, customers and stakeholders.”

“We are proud to use domestically manufactured equipment made by American companies and installed by American workers,” said Mr. Stanton, Managing Director of Development. “Our long-term power purchase agreement with one of country’s largest companies will ensure the electricity we generate at Big Rooter will power job creation in the American economy into the 2050s.”