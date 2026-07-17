Deep Sea Minerals Corp and Impossible Metals have signed an agreement to collaborate on collecting critical minerals from the deep ocean.

Impossible Metals built an autonomous underwater robotic system to gather materials as a lower-disturbance alternative. The companies are utilizing this method because other seafloor collection methods can easily disrupt the ocean floor.

Picking Up the Pieces

Impossible Metals uses something called the Eureka Collection System. These robots use buoyancy control, computer vision, and robotic arms to look at the sea floor and selectively pick out specific metal-rich rocks, known as polymetallic nodules.

This selective method is meant to be much easier on the environment because it targets individual rocks. Additionally, the robots avoid sea life, preserve the natural habitat, and reduce sediment disturbance.

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“Deep Sea Minerals is pursuing a responsible, staged and partnership-driven approach to offshore critical minerals development,” James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp., explained. “Impossible Metals has developed a differentiated technology platform that aligns with our objective of evaluating lower-impact approaches to polymetallic nodule exploration and potential future collection. This MOU gives us a practical framework to assess how autonomous robotic collection technology could support our long-term development plans as we continue to advance through the applicable regulatory processes.”

A Growing Need for Mineraks

The companies plan to use this partnership to deploy the tech, test mining, monitor the environment, and evaluate commercial-scale harvesting.

“This collaboration reflects a larger shift underway in how the world thinks about critical resources. As global demand accelerates for the minerals that power defense systems, advanced manufacturing, and energy infrastructure, the question is no longer whether new supply is needed, but how it can be accessed responsibly,” Steve Curnutte, Executive Chairman of Impossible Metals Inc., added. “Impossible Metals was built on the belief that breakthroughs in robotics, autonomy, and machine intelligence can fundamentally improve that equation. Together with Deep Sea Minerals, we are advancing a future where selective collection enables both economic progress and responsible stewardship of the deep ocean.”

Deep Sea Minerals submitted an application to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that is still under review. They also set up a local company in the Cook Islands to prepare for another license application, but that hasn’t been filed yet.