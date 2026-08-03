As the nation’s energy needs continue to expand, a new kind of modular reactor aims to address the demand.

ARC Clean Technology signed a deal with the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to build a new small nuclear reactor called the ARC-100.

Data centers and artificial intelligence require a significant amount of power. The ARC-100 is built to help handle the amount of power needed for modern technology. The new machine is a 100-megawatt reactor cooled by sodium. Because it is small, it can offer a steady power source without taking up too much space.

Building the First Reactor

ARC and INL have worked together on a Department of Energy program, where INL helped ARC with fuel design, risk analysis, and federal regulations. Now, they are taking the next step to design, build, and test the very first ARC-100 at the Idaho lab.

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INL has unique testing spaces authorized by the government, like the Advanced Test Reactor and the Materials and Fuels Complex. The lab will help with everything from computer modeling and materials testing to actually starting the reactor.

“This partnership with Idaho National Laboratory marks a pivotal step in ARC’s mission to bring safe, reliable, advanced nuclear energy to the world,” Irfan Ali, President & Chief Strategy Officer of ARC Clean Technology Inc., explained. “INL’s capabilities in reactor design, materials science, and regulatory engagement are unmatched, and we look forward to working alongside their expert teams to demonstrate the promise of our technology.”

Jess Gehin, INL Associate Laboratory Director for Nuclear Science & Technology, added. “INL specializes in advanced reactor technologies, and we look forward to supporting ARC as they work toward the first deployment of the ARC100. Our teams will contribute our expertise in design review, materials evaluation and safety analysis to help guide the project forward.”

If the first reactor build works at INL, it proves the technology works. The United States could then export these reactors to partner countries.