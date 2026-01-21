Listen to Article

An iOS and Android app called Planta uses advanced AI to help plant owners monitor their plants’ health in real time.

Intelligent Care Reminders

Plant owners will simply list their plants in the app, and Planta will send perfectly timed push notifications catered to each plant’s individual watering, misting, fertilizing, repotting, cleaning, pruning, and overwintering needs.

The built-in light meter measures real-time light conditions to determine which of your plants will thrive in each room of your home. The plant journal feature allows you to easily track and log each stage of your plant’s growth, allowing you to reflect on its care and development over time.

Connect with Plant Experts

In addition to removing the guesswork from day-to-day plant care, the app also comes with Dr. Planta and an in-house plant expert team. Dr. Planta and the in-house care team can help diagnose issues and provide a customized treatment plan to help heal plants experiencing brown spots, yellow leaves, weak growth, and more.

The app also has a social feature that allows plant enthusiasts to connect with one another, exchange care tips, celebrate milestones, and seek expert advice.

Family and friends can also access your Planta care schedule, making the process of plant-sitting when you’re out of town a breeze. This feature also allows you to monitor care tasks from afar as they’re completed, so you can see what’s done and what’s left to do.

Plant Identification

In addition to plant care, Planta also provides expert plant identification using a powerful AI scanner. Simply snap a photo of a plant you come across, and Planta will provide you with both the plant type and a custom care plan. This feature is perfect for anything from plant shopping to forest bathing.

The app currently supports 10 million plant owners and 40 million thriving plants. According to the app description, the average Planta user owns 20+ plants or more after one year of using Planta.