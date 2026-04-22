According to Earthday.org, the theme of this year’s Earth Day celebration is “Our Power, Our Planet,” and we’ve compiled a list of some of the best ways to celebrate and make an impact today and every day.

“Progress does not happen in silence. It happens when people show up. Environmental progress is built through everyday action—from communities protecting ecosystems to innovators advancing solutions. Clean air, safe water, and climate resilience aren’t optional—they’re essential. For Earth Day 2026, we’re mobilizing at scale. Every action counts. Every voice matters,” according to the website.

Clean Up Challenge

One way to celebrate Earth Day is to challenge yourself to pick up plastic and trash throughout your day. Rather than simply going about your day when you spot a straw wrapper or discarded coffee cup on the ground, pick them up and find the nearest trash or preferably recycling bin. If you want to take it a step further, look into participating in a local park, beach clean-up, or any number of local Earth Day clean-up events.

Plant a Tree in Your Yard

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Another easy way to celebrate the holiday is to find space to plant a tree in your backyard or garden. Ensure you do your research beforehand to make sure you’re planting properly and choosing the right variety for the local soil and climate conditions. But if you’re successful, you’ll be helping the environment a lot, as a single tree can absorb 48 pounds of CO2 annually.

Spread Awareness

Another understated way to celebrate the holiday is to spread awareness. Whether you make a post about the holiday itself, climate change, environmental policies, or important sustainability initiatives, spreading the news using social media or a word-of-mouth approach can encourage people to make small changes in their own lives that lead to big impacts. Even sharing photos or videos of a beautiful scene in nature can be a simple but impactful way of reminding people how beautiful our planet is and how important it is to take care of it.

Make Sustainable Choices

Today and every day, anyone who cares about the Earth and the environment should try their best to make sustainable choices. That could mean avoiding fast fashion and only buying sustainably or locally sourced clothes or food. That could mean forgoing plastic bags or water bottles in favor of reusable options like totes or metal bottles. That could mean being intentional about donating to or otherwise supporting green energy or sustainability initiatives. Challenge yourself today (and every other day of the year) to find areas of your life that could be improved in terms of environmental impact.