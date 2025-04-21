Earth Day is a great day to connect with nature, think sustainably, and put the environment first. These five activities can help check all of those boxes.

Wildflowers and Native Plants

Wildflowers and native plants vary depending on where you live. They’re a vital ecosystem for wildlife, especially pollinators. While the flowers and native plants are beautiful, they also attract beneficial insects and improve both pest control and pollination. One way you could help during Earth Day is by planting some wildflowers or native plants in your area.

You have plenty of wildflowers to choose from. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says there are over 6,000 native wildflowers growing across America.

Support Our Pollinators

Supporting pollinators is another great way to celebrate Earth Day, and it goes well with planting wildflowers and native plants. In addition to planting native wildflowers, put some “companion plants” in your garden. For example, planting flowers alongside vegetables “confuses” pests and helps your veggie garden grow. In addition to planting flowers that attract bees, consider flowers that attract butterflies and hummingbirds; they’re pollinators too.

Clean Up Plastic

During Earth Day, there are many community cleanups happening across the U.S. The easiest way to find them is to contact your local government or conservation organizations. However, if you can’t find one that works for you, take a walk around your neighborhood and help clean litter and plastics you find along the way. Don’t forget to recycle any plastic that you can. This is an effort that goes beyond Earth Day, make it a recurring activity!

Go to a Park

Along your plastic-picking route, maybe stop by your local park and embrace the nature around you. This may be the easiest activity on the list. Earth Day falls during National Parks Week. If you live near one, consider checking one out. If you’re not near one, think about next year and start planning your trip. Additionally, getting outside and enjoying nature is good for your health. It doesn’t have to be a park, either. It can be any green space.

Plant a Tree

Trees offer various benefits to the Earth. They capture carbon, cool overheated places, benefit agriculture, support pollinators, reduce the risk of disease transmission, and boost local economies. The Old Farmer’s Almanac has tips for beginners who want to plant their own tree. There are only a few simple steps that could benefit your neighborhood, community, or property. In fact, just one oak tree brings more insects and birds than an entire yard of plants.

You can also contact your local government with more information on tree planting.

Earth Day is April 22, 2025. No matter how you celebrate, it’s always important to connect with and enjoy nature!