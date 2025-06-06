Listen to Article

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, based in Chico, California, is partnering with the National Park Foundation to give one of the brewery’s fan favorite beers a makeover. Exclusively available this summer, cases and cans of Sierra Nevada’s Pale Ale will feature illustrations of four popular national parks.

Sierra Nevada National Parks Collection

The specialty packages feature beautiful scenes from Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Great Smoky Mountains, and Big Bend National Parks. This partnership goes beyond beer. It supports the National Park Foundation’s efforts to “preserve and protect America’s national parks for future generations.”

Sierra Nevada’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Mandi McKay, emphasized aligning the company’s deep connection to nature with the iconic national parks. In addition to the limited edition packaging, Sierra Nevada is donating to the foundation to support landscape and wildlife conservation.

In an interview with Tomorrow’s World Today on The Four Worlds Podcast, McKay said, “When you think about what Sierra Nevada stands for, we have this very deep connection to the natural world that comes from our founder and our owner Ken Grossman that has been carried with us for all these decades.“

“We’re super excited about it, and it’s the first time we’ve ever done something like it,” McKay said. “So, pale again, it speaks for itself, but this partnership is really exciting.”

For beer lovers, specifically fans of Sierra Nevada, Pale Ale is “iconic,” McKay says. This partnership brings these two icons together for a creative look and a good cause. “When you take another icon like the national parks that we all know and love that are truly iconic places, you can actually bring the two icons together and it makes a lot of sense,” McKay said. “So, you’re celebrating the two icons, and they help each other.“

This is the first time the brewing company and the National Park Foundation have partnered, but McKay hopes it continues for years.

“We believe deeply in the environmental and social importance of national parks and public land,” said McKay. “The goal of this partnership is to support our nation’s parks and highlight the work of NPF in sustaining them for years to come. We’ve long been inspired by natural places in our name, our packaging, and in our decades of land conservation efforts. We invite craft beer fans to join us in supporting our parks.”

As part of the partnership, the brewery will contribute to NPF’s Wildlife and Habitat Conservation efforts, supporting vital preservation work such as safeguarding threatened species and fragile ecosystems, and ensuring America’s breathtaking landscapes and rich biodiversity thrive for generations to come.

To hear all about the partnership with the National Park Foundation and the brewing company’s further sustainability efforts in the brewing process, listen to the latest episode of The Four Worlds Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts.