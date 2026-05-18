The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently picked eight companies to share more than $94 million in federal funding. The goal is to help build and deploy advanced light-water small modular reactors, also known as SMRs, across the country.

Right now, the domestic nuclear industry faces roadblocks with licensing, supply chains, and preparing building sites. This new funding is meant to fix those gaps so new reactors can start running in the 2030s. It also fits into a larger plan to expand American energy production.

“Advanced light-water SMRs will give our nation the reliable, round-the-clock power we need to fuel the President’s manufacturing boom, support data centers and AI growth, and reinforce a stronger, more secure electric grid,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “These awards ensure we can deploy these reactors as soon as possible.”

Preparing the Pieces For SMR Production

The money is split into two main areas. First, two companies are getting funds to find and prepare sites for the new reactors. Constellation SMR Development is getting over $17 million to work on a permit for a location in New York. The Nebraska Public Power District is getting nearly $28 million for a permit in Nebraska.

The rest of the money goes toward building up the supply chain so companies can actually make the reactor parts here in the U.S. For example, BWXT Nuclear Energy is getting more than $21 million to buy equipment for a facility in Indiana to assemble reactor vessels. Other companies, like Scot Forge Company in Illinois and American Forgemasters Company in Pennsylvania, are getting millions to buy large machinery and furnaces to make big components.

Back in March 2025, the DOE opened up a $900 million program to help jumpstart SMR technology. They already handed out $800 million in December 2025 to projects in Tennessee and Michigan. If more money becomes available later, the DOE might give out even more awards.