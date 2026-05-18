New advances in screening are enabling the detection of cancer signals from a single-blood draw, helping guide patients toward the next steps sooner.

Detecting cancer early can change everything. In a recent segment of Tomorrow’s World Today, Greg Costantino sat down with Dr. Michelle Beidelschies, the Director of Medical Affairs for Multi-Cancer Early Detection at Abbott, to talk about a new approach called the Cancerguard® test.

Take a closer look at how this technology works and what it means for patients.

Who is the Cancerguard Test For?

Greg Costantino (GC): So, doctor, who are the folks that the Cancerguard® test is really designed for?

Dr. Michelle Beidelschies (MB): The test is for adults between the ages of 50 and 84 who don’t have a prior history of cancer in the past three years. Some people may have a known family history or a genetic predisposition, while others may not know their family history at all. Either way, this technology can be a valuable tool for them.

How Do You Actually Get the Test?

GC: Well, let’s walk through the test itself. Take me through the process.

MB: You can have the test ordered through your own healthcare provider or request it through telehealth via

our website.

GC: So it still needs to be prescribed by a medical provider?

MB: Yes, it does. Once that’s done, you get a kit and go to a blood draw station. We even have phlebotomists who can come right to your home to collect the sample. That blood goes to the lab, and then the patient gets a final report.

Understanding the Results

GC: Let’s talk about those results. What if you get a negative result?

MB: A negative result is great news. It means no cancer signal was detected. Now, it’s important to be honest—there are cases where a test might miss a cancer, but generally, no signal is a very good sign.

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GC: How about if a patient gets a positive result?

MB: If it’s positive, we call it a “cancer signal detected.” This means the test found certain biomarkers in the blood. But it’s not a final diagnosis. It doesn’t automatically mean you have cancer. It just means we found a signal that requires more follow-up and imaging to figure out exactly what’s going on.

What is the Test Looking For?

GC: What are the things the Cancerguard test is looking for in that sample?

MB: We use a multi-biomarker class approach. We look for two things: circulating tumor DNA and proteins. These are things released by cancer cells into your system. We look at them individually and then use an algorithm to combine the data into a clear result.

Support After the Test

GC: Once that positive result comes back, what other sorts of support are available?

MB: We don’t just hand over a report and walk away. We provide care navigation for both the patient and the doctor. Our medical team is there to answer questions for the provider. For the patient, we have a team to help with the next steps, like talking to insurance or setting up imaging. We also have a patient imaging reimbursement program available to help reduce the financial impact of non-covered imaging costs for eligible patients.

Watch Blood Breakthrough

Want to see the full story? Catch “Blood Breakthrough” on the following networks:

Science Channel: Saturday, May 23rd at 10 am ET

Discovery Channel: Sunday, May 24th at 7 am across all time zones

This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Patients should speak with their healthcare providers about results, treatment and care options.