This is the first and most significant royal find since the identification of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922.

On February 18th, the Egyptian government announced that an international team of archeologists had finally confirmed the location of King Thutmose II’s tomb. The pharaoh’s tomb is the first and most significant royal find since the identification of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922.

Though accounts regarding the royal differ, the monarch ruled over ancient Egypt for 13 years (1493-1479 BCE) at most or possibly as little as 3 years (1482-1479 BCE). Though the tomb was heavily damaged by flooding, it still included a number of artifacts linked to Thutmose II.

“Despite its significance, the tomb was found in poor condition, flooded in antiquity shortly after the king’s death. Water damage caused severe deterioration, leading to the loss of many original contents, which are believed to have been relocated during ancient times,” Mohamed Abdel Badei, head of the Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector and project co-lead, said in a statement.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, alabaster vase fragments spelled out Thutmose II’s name and his final status as a “deceased king.” Archaeologists also found plaster painted blue and decorated with yellow stars and portions of the Book of Amduat, a key religious text used during Egyptian royalty burial rituals. Researchers were also able to confirm that Queen Hatshepsut—one of only two queens known to rule over ancient Egypt—presided over the burial of her husband and half-sibling.

Unraveling this discovery began in the 19th century when researchers located Thutmose II’s mummified body at what is known as the Deir el-Bahari Cachette, though the site was evidently not the mummy’s original location. Then, in 2022, experts uncovered a site a few miles west of Luxor and the Valley of Kings, which they designated Tomb No. C4.

Given its location near Queen Hatshepsut’s grave, archeologists initially theorized No. C4 contained one of King Thutmose III’s wives. Upon discovery, researchers also discovered a smaller corridor they originally believed to be a thieve’s tunnel. They now believe that the tunnel was actually used to rescue the king’s remains when the chamber flooded.

Some researchers behind the discovery, however, also believe that a possible second tomb containing the king’s true remains may be discovered at the same location. Through further excavation and research, archaeologists hope to find more answers about Thutmose II’s life and perhaps the rescue effort to recover his remains.