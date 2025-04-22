Users can map out grass, trees, and shrubs to see how they sequester carbon, reduce vehicle emissions, and improve air quality.

On Earth Day 2025, Project EverGreen launched its innovative Clean Air Calculator, an interactive online tool that highlights the environmental benefits of green spaces. This unique tool allows users to easily map out grass, trees, and shrubs on properties like backyards, schoolyards, and local parks to see how these areas help sequester carbon, reduce vehicle emissions, and improve air quality.

New “Clean Air Calculator” Shows How Green Spaces Help the Environment – Right in Your Own Backyard

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Want to know how your yard, local park, or school playground is helping the planet? Now you can – with just a few clicks.

On Earth Day 2025, Project EverGreen, a national nonprofit dedicated to creating greener, healthier, cooler communities, is proud to announce the launch of its Clean Air Calculator – a one-of-a-kind online mapping tool that makes it fun and easy to discover the environmental benefits of green spaces all around us.

Using a simple, interactive map, the Clean Air Calculator allows anyone to outline the grass, trees, and shrubs on a property – from backyards and schoolyards to parks and sports fields – and instantly see how these green spaces sequester carbon, offset vehicle emissions, and contribute to cleaner air in your neighborhood.

“This tool is for everyone,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Whether you’re a homeowner, a teacher, a student, or just someone who cares about your local park, the Clean Air Calculator helps you see the power of green spaces in protecting our environment and improving our quality of life.”

By calculating a personalized Clean Air Score, users can see just how much their green space helps remove carbon from the air, cool surrounding areas, and support a healthier climate. The calculator turns environmental science into an easy-to-understand snapshot of the positive impact of well-maintained lawns, trees, landscapes, natural grass sports fields, and golf courses.

Ready to try it? Visit www.projectevergreen.org/clean-air-calculator, map your property, get your Clean Air Score, and share it with your family and friends. It’s a fun, interactive way to learn how caring for green spaces – big or small – can make a real difference in your community and beyond.

Because when it comes to cleaner air and a healthier Earth, every green space counts.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Project Evergreen’s promotions. Please refer to projectevergreen.org for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.