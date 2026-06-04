While it may seem effortless to take landscape photographs, photographer Jessica Fridrich explains that each photograph released into the world requires significant intention. Jessica is known for her desert landscapes across the American Southwest, including the Paria Plateau and Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. Eventually, Jessica says, she found herself stopping to take pictures as she hiked, but instead began hiking with the intention of taking pictures. Thus, she began scouting locations to shoot in the future while considering the story she wanted to tell in each photograph.

Throughout the desert landscapes she photographs, Jessica looks for the rocks and geological formations for which the desert is known. When Jessica photographs these features, she often considers the geological formation’s cause before taking the photograph. This habit often improves the photograph that she takes of the rock formation. Some of Jessica’s favorite desert locations are away from other tourists and have minimal cell phone signal from the surrounding areas. These locations allow Jessica to connect more closely with the land she is photographing.

Lighting is one of the most important aspects of Jessica’s photography. Jessica often returns to the same location dozens of times to find the perfect light for her photograph. Some of her favorite times of day to take her photographs are just after sunset or late at night, with long exposures to capture the stars in the desert areas she is exploring.

Jessica holds a bachelor’s degree in multimedia security, furthering her expertise in digital imaging. For instance, when Jessica took a photograph of the Milky Way while in The Wave, multiple factors had to align for her camera to capture it perfectly. Jessica was also fascinated by the difference between the two perspectives of the planet as seen through the camera. Safety is another essential aspect of Jessica’s photography in these Southwest desert locations. During the monsoon season, the lands experience flash floods that make the roads impassable for travelers. Thus, it is essential to prepare for the trip with food, water, and other survival tools in case of an unexpected flood.