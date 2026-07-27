Tired of heavy rooftop tents? Learn about the Nomis One tent, featuring air beams for a lightweight and simple setup.

Ever try lifting a traditional rooftop tent? It usually takes two strong friends, a lot of sweat, and a minor back injury. Most weigh between 120 and 180 pounds. That makes the whole setup process miserable before your trip even starts.

Portal wanted to fix that problem. They spent over two years testing prototypes and listening to campers. The result is the Nomis One, and it just hit Kickstarter.

Here is the biggest difference. The Nomis One ditches heavy metal frames for air beams. Because of this, the whole tent weighs just 45.8 pounds. You can actually lift it by yourself and toss it into the back of your SUV when you are done.

Setup is fast, too. You plug in an electric pump, and the tent body inflates in about 2 minutes. Add the mattress, and the full inflation takes roughly 8.5 minutes.

When you pack it down, it shrinks to 32.3 by 17.7 by 15.7 inches. But once you blow it up, the AeroDeck platform measures 92.5 by 59 inches. It holds up to 550 pounds. That means two or three people can sleep in there comfortably without feeling cramped.

And, it is not just for your car roof. You can set it up in a truck bed or right on the ground at any campsite. That makes it flexible if you switch vehicles or just want to pitch camp away from your car.

Portal built it using 300D Oxford fabric. It also has a 5,000 mm PU waterproof rating, so you stay dry when it rains.

They launched on Kickstarter to get real feedback from campers and travelers. Early backers can grab one for up to 38 percent off the retail price. If you hate heavy gear and want to make car camping easier, this might be worth a look.