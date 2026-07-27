The production facility will help take a nine-passenger hybrid-electric aircraft from development into scaled commercial production

Electra is attempting to make short regional flights much easier. The aviation company announced plans to build its first production facility in Springfield, Ohio. To help do this, the company is investing $850 million into the project, and creating nearly 2,000 jobs.

The 96-acre facility will sit right next to the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. Electra will build the EL9 Ultra Short, a hybrid-electric aircraft designed to carry nine passengers. Thanks to hybrid power and blown-lift technology, the plane can take off and land in just 150 feet. That means it can pick up and drop off passengers in places like sports fields, parking lots, or barges instead of traditional runways.

Building in the Birthplace of Aviation

Electra picked the Dayton-Springfield area after evaluating more than 140 locations across the country. The region offers key perks, including specialized flight-testing infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and nearby Air Force research labs.

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“The first era of aviation began right here in the greater Dayton region,” Allen said. “It is fitting that aviation’s next era will be built here too — in Springfield and Clark County — where Electra will produce groundbreaking aircraft designed to transform the way people travel.”

Design work starts immediately, with facility construction kicking off next year. Electra expects the site to eventually produce up to 800 planes a year. The aircraft targets short regional trips between 50 and 250 miles, a market Electra expects will need up to 16,000 aircraft over the next decade.

“This is a landmark moment for Electra and for aviation,” said Jay Park, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Prysm Capital. “Building a new category of aircraft takes conviction at every step, and the Electra team has delivered on each one. We’re proud to be their partner as the EL9 goes from proving what’s possible to producing it.”

The first flight is planned for late 2027 or early 2028.