Manifest Technologies, a manufacturing startup from the University of Colorado, has unveiled the world’s first Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing (P-VAM) evaluation kit at RAPID 2025. This innovative platform revolutionizes additive manufacturing by eliminating traditional layer-by-layer printing, instead utilizing precisely controlled light to instantly form complete, solid parts in three dimensions. With significant advantages like rapid fabrication, material compatibility, and seamless integration into production lines, Parallax VAM offers new possibilities for scalable manufacturing and mass customization.

Manifest Technologies Unveils World’s First Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing Evaluation Kit at RAPID 2025

Forget Layers. Meet Parallax VAM from Manifest, a completely new additive technology forming complete parts instantly with precision-controlled light.

BOULDER, Colo., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Manifest Technologies (formerly Vitro3D), an advanced manufacturing startup out of the University of Colorado’s McLeod Lab for Optics & Materials Science, today unveiled the world’s first Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing (P-VAM) evaluation kit at RAPID 2025. The launch marks a significant step toward commercializing Manifest’s breakthrough additive process, enabling engineers, R&D teams, and strategic partners to test and explore the transformative potential of volumetric additive manufacturing firsthand.

Manifest Technologies is reimagining additive manufacturing with its groundbreaking Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing (P-VAM) platform. Check out a demonstration of our system manifesting a dental retainer (video is at 8x speed). To learn more, visit www.manifest.tech.

A triply periodic minimal surface TPMS structures for force dissipation applications, made using Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing from Manifest Technologies

A panel retention bracket for electronics connector applications, made using Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing from Manifest Technologies

CEO and co-founder Camila Uzcategui emphasized the significance of the launch:

“We founded Manifest to fundamentally reimagine additive manufacturing—moving beyond layer-by-layer printing to instant, multidimensional formation of solid parts using precisely controlled beams of light. At a time when the more mature additive technologies are beginning to stagnate, we view the debut of our P-VAM evaluation kit at RAPID as an invitation to forward-thinking partners to join us and manifest different.”

Parallax VAM overcomes many persistent limitations of traditional additive manufacturing and pairs well with existing high-throughput forming processes like injection molding, opening entirely new opportunities for production applications.

Parallax VAM: A New Category of Additive Manufacturing

The P-VAM evaluation kit showcases Manifest’s proprietary technology, anchored by four key advantages:

– Rapid, Layerless 3D Fabrication

Simultaneously cures liquid resin in three dimensions—eliminating layers and support structures—to produce intricate, fully solid parts 10–100x faster than conventional additive methods, unlocking entirely new mass-customization and scalable production opportunities.

– Unmatched Design Freedom & Adaptability

Enables previously impossible geometries, including seamless embedding of electronics or objects directly within fabricated parts. Resolution can be precisely adapted across individual components and unlimited horizontal scalability offering unprecedented flexibility for complex designs.

– Wide Material Compatibility

Manifest’s open platform approach allows users to experiment freely with a diverse array of transparent photopolymer resins, including high viscosity formulations, to precisely tailor materials to advanced applications.

– Production-Line Ready – Forget the Printer Form Factor

Compact, modular hardware seamlessly integrates into serial manufacturing environments, eliminating the need for traditional bulky print farms. P-VAM enables continuous, on-demand production directly within existing manufacturing lines.

Experience P-VAM Live at RAPID 2025

Visitors to Manifest’s booth at RAPID 2025 (Booth #3443) can see how Parallax VAM works right on the show floor, inspect newly fabricated parts and connect with Manifest’s team to discuss potential use-cases and early-adopter opportunities.

Become an Early Adopter and Industry Partner

Manifest invites mechanical engineers and industrial R&D teams to participate in the evaluation program. Early adopters will actively influence the direction and commercial potential of this groundbreaking technology, helping to uncover new applications and refine Manifest’s path to broader commercialization.

To learn more about early adopter opportunities or strategic partnerships, visit Manifest Technologies at RAPID 2025 or contact the Manifest team directly.

