Many of the products people use every day contain minerals they rarely think about. From smartphones and electric vehicles to medical devices, wind turbines, and even some products used in the defense industry, a group of minerals is essential to the functioning of these products: critical minerals.

Despite their name, these minerals are not necessarily a rare mineral group. Instead, these minerals are critical to the creation of the technologies used today. Additionally, as more industries and products utilize critical minerals, the topic is essential to discuss within the industry.

What Are Critical Minerals?

Critical minerals are the resources that are used in the creation of various products, energy resources, and even for the maintenance of a nation’s security. However, critical minerals for various nations may not necessarily be the same. For instance, both the United States and China name minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, copper, and rare earth elements as critical minerals for their countries.

Each of these minerals has some use in the various technologies developed by the nation. For instance, lithium is used to create rechargeable batteries, rare earth elements are used to create powerful magnets, and copper is critical to creating electrical wires.

Like all minerals, critical minerals are mined from various regions of the world. However, most critical minerals are mined by only a few countries, limiting the ability of the products that require them to obtain the minerals they need to continue producing those products.

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Where Are Critical Minerals Used?

Critical minerals are used in a variety of products. Beyond batteries, solar panels, aircraft, smartphones, and computer chips, there are a variety of other products that contain critical minerals.

Manufacturers require a variety of minerals to create the products they make. For instance, electric vehicles require minerals such as lithium, nickel, graphite, and cobalt to produce their batteries. Additionally, companies that manufacture both wind turbines and the electric motors that are used in a variety of products require the use of rare earth elements to increase the performance of those products.

Why Are Critical Minerals Important?

Because of the demand for products that contain critical minerals, various challenges have arisen in supplying the minerals required to meet that demand. As a result, companies are turning to mining for critical minerals and implementing methods to recycle those minerals from products that use them.

Furthermore, researchers across various industries are focused on reducing the amount of critical minerals required to produce certain products, as well as finding alternatives to the critical minerals used in those products. Until such time as these alternatives are developed to the point that they can serve as substitutes for critical minerals, critical minerals will remain essential to the manufacturing of the products that individuals use every day.

From the devices people use to the power plants that supply the electricity for those devices, critical minerals enable the technologies people use each day. Thus, critical minerals will remain essential to the industries of the future.