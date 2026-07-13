The extension is added onto the original retirement year of 2035 and will operate until 2055.

The Sizewell B nuclear power station in the United Kingdom is sticking around for another 20 years. The government recently backed a lifetime extension for the plant, keeping it running past its original 2035 retirement date. As a result, 900 skilled jobs will be kept in place and secures a steady supply of clean, homegrown energy.

Right now, Sizewell B provides about 3% of the UK’s total electricity. That is enough to power 2.5 million homes. By keeping the plant open, the country avoids the high costs of building entirely new alternative power generators. It also protects households and businesses from erratic global fossil fuel markets.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband emphasized, “Nuclear power is vital for our energy security, and this extension will help produce the clean power our country needs.”

Keeping the Historic Nuclear Plant Going Another 20 Years

The government and EDF agreed on a 20-year contract. It sets the power price at about $95 (£70.50) per megawatt hour in 2025 prices, starting in 2035.

U.K. sees this as part of a new “golden age” for nuclear energy because of the several additional projects across the UK. This includes building Britain’s first small modular reactors in Anglesey and constructing Sizewell C, which aims to power 6 million homes.

Keeping Sizewell B online also helps maintain the country’s technical expertise and strengthens local supply chains. The Nuclear Industry Association estimates that nearly 100,000 people work in nuclear jobs across Britain.

“Global events demonstrate time and again how vital it is for the UK to secure long term, low-carbon, homegrown electricity which protects British households and businesses from market volatility,” Simone Rossi, CEO of EDF UK, explained. “Extending the life of the plants we already have alongside building new ones is central to EDF’s strategy.”