Quantum computers and sensors are leaving the realm of science fiction and entering the reality of today’s world. However, there is a massive hurdle in building these devices. Building these computers requires incredibly difficult manufacturing processes. The parts required to build these machines are slow to manufacture and expensive to create.

To address this issue, the United States Government is taking a closer look at it.

A New Hub For Quantum Manufacturing

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced an initial $20 million investment to create a hub to translate quantum technology into manufactured products. This organization would partner with SRI International, a research nonprofit, to create the Quantum Manufacturing Engineering Center (QMEC).

Currently, quantum devices are being developed in the laboratories of quantum physicists. However, if the future of quantum devices is to involve everyday applications, the components of these devices will need to be mass-manufactured. Hence, QMEC would be established to aid in this process.

The Hardware Bottleneck

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The issue of manufacturing components for quantum computers is rooted in the devices’ requirement for extremely low temperatures to enable the calculations.

These computers require highly specialized equipment. For instance, the environments inside the computers must remain at cryogenic temperatures, necessitating cryostats. Additionally, lasers would need to be employed to keep the computers functioning properly. Thus, creating these components for quantum computers is the single greatest challenge in manufacturing these products.

The government recognizes that if the United States is to have a commercially viable quantum industry, the production of these components must be eliminated as a barrier to commercialization. Hence, establishing this manufacturing and engineering center will help to solve this challenge.

Taking Science To The Market

The establishment of this research and engineering facility will build upon an initiative started by NIST in 2019 to create and organize the commercial quantum industry in the United States. Currently, almost every quantum developer in the country is involved in this initiative.

The Quantum Manufacturing Engineering Center will bring together quantum researchers and commercial engineers to develop methods for manufacturing quantum components. Rather than focusing on new discoveries in quantum physics, the initiative will develop quantum technologies for industries such as biomedicine and national security.

While quantum information science is in its infancy today, the field’s future depends on establishing manufacturing processes for quantum devices. Thus, the first and mandatory step is to make the future of quantum information technology a reality.