What happens to old technology when we stop using it? Most of the time, old floppy disks, VHS tapes, and music cassettes end up sitting in dusty boxes or clogging up local landfills. As we rush toward the future, our past tech gets left behind. But a British artist named Nick Gentry found a unique way to save these forgotten objects. He turns them into beautiful, striking portraits.

The Canvas of Human History

Instead of painting on a traditional canvas, Gentry builds his backgrounds out of hundreds of 3.5-inch floppy disks. He arranges them tightly on a wood panel. Here is the coolest part: he leaves the original labels, handwritten notes, and stickers completely visible. When you look closely at a face he painted, you might see a disk that someone used for a college thesis in 1995. You might see a corporate spreadsheet from 1988 or a label for an old home video.

Gentry integrates the technology’s physical components directly into his art. For example, he uses the shiny metal shutter of a floppy disk to form the eyes of his subjects. This gives the painted faces a striking, slightly cybernetic look. Then he uses oil paint to blend human facial features into the plastic and metal backgrounds.

A Global Time Capsule

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Gentry calls himself a social archival artist. His work is a commentary on how fast technology changes and how much of our personal lives we trust to temporary plastic objects. Electronic waste is a massive problem today. By recycling these materials, Gentry keeps these personal histories alive.

In fact, people from all over the world mail him their old media disks. His studio is full of packages from strangers who want their old memories to become part of his next project. Each piece of art becomes a giant, collective time capsule.

Rethinking Waste with STEAM

This unique approach is a great example of STEAM in action. It connects science, technology, engineering, and art to solve a modern environmental problem, such as electronic waste. It shows us that innovation does not always mean inventing something completely new from scratch. Sometimes, true innovation is simply about looking at old, discarded items with fresh eyes.

Gentry’s art reminds us that everything has value, even what we think is obsolete. It inspires us to think about sustainability in our own lives. The next time you are about to throw away an old gadget, stop and think. It might just be the raw material for the next great piece of art or a brand-new idea.