The site of the data center will create more than 4,000 construction jobs and 300 operational positions.

Construction has officially started on a massive new data center in Lebanon, Indiana. This 1GW campus represents a significant commitment to the area, with over $10 billion going into the facility and the local community. It is one of the company’s largest infrastructure projects to date and marks Meta’s second site in the state.

As the demand for AI and computing power grows, massive sites like this one become necessary. This facility is built to handle that load, providing the speed and reliability needed for modern technology. However, the project focuses on the people in the area just as much as it focuses on the hardware being built.

A Data Center’s Support

The project is expected to create a lot of local activity. For example, at the height of construction, Meta intends to make 4,000 jobs available, with around 300 permanent positions once the site is up and running. To help prepare the local workforce, a new career program is launching through the Boone County Career Collaborative. Its goal is to help students in three different school districts explore new skills and connect with local employers.

Additionally, Meta is committing money toward local needs. They are providing $1 million every year for the next 20 years to help families with their energy bills and support emergency water assistance. On top of that, over $120 million is being invested in local infrastructure, including roads, utility upgrades, and water systems.

“As with all our data centers, we’re committed to having a positive impact on the communities in which we operate,” according to Meta’s statement. “That’s why we’re already working with local partners to address critical needs in the Boone County Community through grants programs, multi-year donations for energy affordability, and ongoing investments in public infrastructure that will benefit the area.”

A Focus on Sustainability

Sustainability is a key part of the plan. The data center will use a “closed-loop” cooling system that recirculates water, meaning it won’t need any water for most of the year. The goal is to restore 100% of the water the facility consumes back to local watersheds.

There are also projects to help local farmers use irrigation technology more efficiently and efforts to revitalize the Deer Creek stream. By the time it’s finished, the campus will be LEED Gold certified and run on 100% clean energy.