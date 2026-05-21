A team of researchers at Texas Tech University recently received a $4.5 million grant to work on next-generation microchips. The money comes from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund, a state program created back in 2023 to boost local tech manufacturing.

The three-year project focuses on wide and ultrawide bandgap (UWBG) semiconductors, which are basically heavy-duty microchips. Unlike regular chips that struggle with heat and require a lot of power, the UWBG materials can handle extreme conditions without “breaking a sweat.”

Upgrading Semiconductors and the Workforce

The Texas Tech engineering team, led by Stephen Bayne, wants to use this funding to make these special chips easier to manufacture. Right now, the tech is great in theory, but making it reliably at scale is a challenging task.

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The school plans to use the money to build up its labs so they can create chips for high-power electronics and light-detecting instruments. They also want to use the project to train students and technicians, creating a pipeline of skilled workers for the tech industry.

“At the same time, we feel a strong sense of responsibility: to translate discoveries into reliable, manufacturable technologies; to build workforce pipelines by training students and technicians, and to partner with industry and government to ensure our work delivers real-world impact for Texas and the nation,” Hieu P. Nguyen, one of the engineering professors on the team, explained. “This award validates our momentum and accelerates our ability to turn research into jobs, commercial opportunities and long‑term competitiveness in the semiconductor ecosystem.”

Manufacturing Real-World Products

The team is aiming for practical uses in industries that need rugged tech, including aerospace and defense, where electronics have to survive harsh environments.

The researchers also want to improve communication technology, like radio frequencies and broadband power amplification. If everything goes according to plan, the project will help turn university research into commercial products you can actually buy.