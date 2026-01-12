Meta’s three projects in partnership with Oklo, TerraPower, and Vistra aim to generate 6.6 GW of clean energy by 2035.

Meta is turning to nuclear energy to power its growing network of data centers. The company just announced new deals with three energy providers, Oklo, TerraPower, and Vistra, to bring more clean electricity to the American power grid.

As technology like AI grows, it needs a lot more power to keep running. Meta’s data centers act as the foundation for these tools, and nuclear energy offers a steady way to meet that demand. These new projects are expected to support up to 6.6 GW of clean energy by 2035, which will help keep electricity reliable for everyone, not just tech companies.

Nuclear Reactors For Growing Grids

A big part of this plan involves working with Oklo and TerraPower to build the next generation of nuclear reactors. These advanced designs are built to be safer and can be added to existing grids more easily. For example, the deal with TerraPower could lead to eight new units, with some starting to deliver power as early as 2032.

“To successfully address growing energy demand, we must deploy gigawatts of advanced nuclear energy in the 2030s. This agreement with Meta is designed to support the rapid deployment of our Natrium technology that provides the reliable, flexible, and carbon-free power our country needs,” said Chris Levesque, TerraPower president and CEO.

In Ohio, Meta is also teaming up with Oklo to build a new energy campus in Pike County. This project could start running by 2030 and will use “powerhouse” reactors that can run on both fresh and recycled fuel.

Jobs and Existing Plants

While some of the work focuses on new technology, Meta aims to keep current plants running. Through a partnership with Vistra, the company is providing financial support to extend the life of plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania. This keeps existing jobs safe and adds more capacity to the local grid.

Joel Kaplan, Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, noted that these agreements make the company one of the largest corporate buyers of nuclear energy in the country.

“Our agreements with Vistra, TerraPower, Oklo, and Constellation make Meta one of the most significant corporate purchasers of nuclear energy in American history,” Kaplan said. “State-of-the-art data centers and AI infrastructure are essential to securing America’s position as a global leader in AI. Nuclear energy will help power our AI future, strengthen our country’s energy infrastructure, and provide clean, reliable electricity for everyone.”