Most heart health checks use a blood pressure cuff, a blood test, or sometimes uncomfortable procedures. Now, researchers from Helmholtz Munich and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have found a new way to see what’s happening inside your body.

They developed an imaging tool called fast-RSOM. It takes detailed pictures of tiny blood vessels through your skin. The best part is that it doesn’t use any needles.

The system sends out quick pulses of light, which create ultrasound signals. These signals produce high-resolution 3D images of structures under your skin. By combining light and sound, doctors can now see things that used to require surgery.

Catching Issues Early

This matters because heart disease often begins deep in the smallest blood vessels. Before you notice any symptoms, these vessels may stop working as they should. Scientists call this “microvascular endothelial dysfunction.”

Most of the time, doctors only notice heart problems once symptoms appear. However, researchers claim that Fast-RSOM can detect these small changes early. It shows damage from things like smoking, high blood pressure, or obesity. Rather than relying on a checklist, the device measures the real effects on your body.

“With fast-RSOM, we can, for the first time, non-invasively assess endothelial dysfunction at single-capillary and skin-layer resolution in humans,” said Dr. Hailong He, the study’s first author.

Dr. Angelos Karlas, a vascular surgeon at TUM, explained, “Our novel approach offers an unprecedented view of how cardiovascular disease manifests at the microvascular level.”

Looking Ahead

The team plans to test the device with more patients to make sure it works for everyone. Because the machine is portable and fast, they hope it will be used in regular clinics. One day, you might get a quick heart scan during a routine check-up.

Prof. Vasilis Ntziachristos, Director of the Bioengineering Center at Helmholtz Munich, believes this technology could change how we care for our hearts.

“By enabling earlier interventions and more precise monitoring, fast-RSOM could transform how cardiovascular diseases are prevented and managed – improving outcomes for patients and reducing healthcare costs in the long term,” said Ntziachristos.