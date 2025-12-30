Listen to Article

Families in Florida dealing with childhood heart conditions just got some great news. The team at Nicklaus Children’s Heart Institute recently performed a special kind of heart surgery called the Ozaki procedure. While the name sounds technical, the goal is simple: helping kids with heart valve issues live better lives with fewer surgeries.

Nicklaus Children’s is the first pediatric program in the state to pull this off for a pulmonary valve. They are now part of a small, select group of hospitals around the world that can offer this specific care to children.

From Replacement to Reconstruction

Usually, when a heart valve isn’t working right, doctors have to replace it with a mechanical part or a valve from a donor. Here’s the thing: those parts don’t grow, and they don’t always last forever in a growing body. The Ozaki procedure is different. Instead of using a man-made part, surgeons rebuild the valve using the patient’s own natural tissue. It’s a complex process, but it’s much more natural for the body to handle.

How This Impacts Tomorrow’s World

For a parent, the biggest worry is often the “next” surgery. Because this procedure uses the child’s own tissue, the new valve is durable and functions well. But the most optimistic part is that the reconstructed valve has the potential to grow along with the child. If the valve grows as they do, it could mean fewer repeat operations as they get older. Dr. David Kalfa, the head of heart surgery at the institute, says this is a big step forward for the region. He noted that using a child’s own tissue gives young patients a much better chance at long-term health.

The Road Ahead

The heart team isn’t just stopping at one type of valve. They are also using this same tissue-rebuilding method for aortic valves. This puts the hospital in a unique position to help kids with some of the most difficult heart problems.

It’s a big milestone for South Florida, but more importantly, it’s a new option for families who need it most. It’s about giving kids the chance to just be kids, with a heart that can keep up with them.

