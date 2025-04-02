Biotia has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Mayo Clinic to advance precision medicine in infectious disease diagnostics. By combining Mayo Clinic’s clinical expertise with Biotia’s AI-powered microbial analytics platform, this partnership aims to provide faster, more accurate pathogen identification and improve patient care worldwide. The collaboration is set to tackle global healthcare challenges, including antimicrobial resistance and emerging infectious diseases.

Biotia Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Advance Microbial Identification for Infectious Disease Diagnostics

 