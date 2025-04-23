AmblyoFix: A Revolution in Vision Therapy

A groundbreaking home-based treatment developed in Scotland is offering new hope to millions with amblyopia, or lazy eye. AmblyoFix, created by the family-run startup Eyesight Electronics, has helped a legally blind patient regain over 50% of their vision in just 14 weeks—far outpacing traditional methods. By combining 3D glasses with interactive games, the therapy is revolutionizing how we treat vision loss.

Eyesight Electronics Ltd Pioneers Breakthrough: Legally Blind Patient Regains Sight with New Hope for Lazy Eye Treatment

MOTHERWELL, Scotland, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A patient who was previously classified as legally blind has regained over 50% of their vision in just a few months, thanks to an innovative home-based treatment called AmblyoFix. Developed by a family-run Scottish start-up, this ground-breaking therapy is challenging traditional methods of treating amblyopia, commonly known as lazy eye.

Amblyopia affects over 100 million people worldwide, most of them children. If left untreated, it can lead to permanent vision impairment. Traditional treatments, such as eye patching, are slow, uncomfortable, and often ineffective, with only around 50% compliance among young patients.

But AmblyoFix changes everything. Designed by Eyesight Electronics, the therapy uses specially designed 3D glasses and interactive games to train the brain to process visual information from both eyes. Unlike patching, which blocks the strong eye to force the weak eye to work harder, AmblyoFix engages both eyes together – boosting depth perception, hand-eye coordination, and binocular vision.

In a recent clinical test, a patient who had 6/60 vision (legally blind in the USA) saw a 22% improvement in just 2.5 weeks, 40% after 9 weeks, and over 52% after 14 weeks. In comparison, leading VR-based treatments only showed around 18% improvement in the same timeframe.

More than a medical device, AmblyoFix is a story of passion and perseverance. The company was founded by Dr. Faiz Rigi, an ophthalmologist, and his son Amin Rigi, a bioengineer who recently completed his PhD viva at the University of Edinburgh. The idea came from a conversation between father and son about the most common eye condition with outdated treatment methods. The answer: amblyopia.

What started as a father-and-son project quickly became a family-led mission. With contributions from Amin’s brother, mother, sister, and wife, the startup grew into a global effort. Now, supported by engineers, designers, and developers, the company is ready to bring their solution to families worldwide.

AmblyoFix is also patent protected, with one US patent granted and another pending. The team has received multiple awards, including the IP Hatch award, which granted them a Panasonic patent in recognition of their innovation.

“We’re not just improving vision—we’re giving people their confidence, independence, and quality of life back,” says CEO Amin Rigi. “Our dream is to ensure no one loses sight to a treatable condition.”

