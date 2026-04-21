For 30 years, doctors have used a system called CARTO to look inside the human heart. It’s a bit like GPS, but for surgeons operating on someone with an irregular heartbeat.

Johnson & Johnson recently revealed new details about its CARTOSOUND SONATA software and PFA technology. CARTOSOUND SONATA uses artificial intelligence to generate a 3D heart map from ultrasound images. This saves surgeons from manually mapping the chambers and allows them to obtain a clearer view of the human heart’s anatomy. They can also do this much faster than they would otherwise.

While the goal of creating this map is not to provide a visual aid for the surgical operation, it allows surgeons to better sense the location of their tools while in the heart. With a precise understanding of the surgical tool’s location, surgeons can achieve greater precision in their procedures. Additionally, this could reduce the time patients spend on the operating table.

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Another innovation from Johnson & Johnson is their PFA technology for treating AFib. PFA uses electrical pulses instead of heat to clear out the areas of the human heart that are causing these irregular heartbeats. Because this is specific to heart cells, it is considered a safer procedure than those that use heat.

These technological improvements are intended to help people with these heart conditions return to their normal lives.

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a buzzword in the operating room. It assists surgeons with navigating the most complex parts of the human body. It will be interesting to see how this and other technologies make these surgical procedures more efficient for everyone involved in the operation of the human heart.