The Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville, South Carolina, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) just gave the plant the go-ahead to keep running for another 20 years. This means the facility, which has been a staple in the Pee Dee region for decades, is now cleared to produce power until 2050.

Robinson pumps out about 759 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power roughly 570,000 homes. As more people move to the Carolinas and electricity demand climbs, having a steady, “always-on” power source is key.

Another 20 Years of Power

Keeping an existing plant running is often much cheaper than building something brand new from scratch, which helps keep energy bills from spiking. Duke Energy notes that its nuclear fleet handles about 51% of the energy needs for customers in the Carolinas.

Local leaders are also breathing a sigh of relief. The plant supports nearly 500 high-paying jobs and contributes about $28 million in local taxes every year.

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“South Carolina’s energy needs continue to rise, and extending Robinson Nuclear Plant’s operating license preserves a reliable, affordable source of nuclear energy our state depends on,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “This plant ensures we have the power needed to support jobs and strengthen communities across the Pee Dee region.”

Keeping More Nuclear Plants Running

The NRC puts these plants through a very strict evaluation to make sure they can run safely for the long haul. Duke Energy has already put $1.7 billion into equipment upgrades at Robinson to keep things in top shape.

“Extending the operating life of this proven asset helps us deliver low-cost, always-on electricity for customers while supporting jobs and energy security for the region,” said Steven Capps, the chief nuclear officer for Duke Energy. “Robinson’s subsequent license renewal reflects the strength of our safety culture and the rigorous work our teams do every day to support our communities.”

Robinson is the second of Duke’s stations to get this kind of extension, following the Oconee Nuclear Station last year. The company eventually wants to do the same for all 11 of its nuclear units.