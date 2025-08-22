Listen to Article

Aalo Atomics, a company aiming to change the perception of nuclear energy, just secured a massive $100 million in Series B financing. The Austin, Texas-based company intends to use the significant funding to build an advanced nuclear power plant.

This would be Aalo’s first nuclear power plant. Dubbed Aalo-X, the Department of Energy selected the power plant for its new Nuclear Reactor Pilot Program.

Powering the Future of AI with Advanced Nuclear Technology

The company says this isn’t just a test. The Aalo-X is a legit power plant designed to generate electricity. Moreover, the timeline of the power plant is what sticks out to the public. According to the company, it’s aiming for “zero-power criticality next summer,” a move that could mark the first time an advanced nuclear power plant turns on in the U.S. in decades.

Beyond the plant itself, Aalo is pioneering a new approach by building a data center right next to it. This will be the first time a nuclear plant and a data center are constructed together, creating a unique demonstration of a concept that could become commonplace at a gigawatt scale.

Aalo believes that factory-produced nuclear power is the ideal way to power the future of artificial intelligence. Additionally, the company highlights its quick installation, minimal land and water requirements, and continuous, reliable operation as key advantages.

Reports address the common criticism that nuclear energy is too slow, pointing out the company’s rapid progress over the past 20 months. In just the last year, Aalo reportedly finished building a 40,000-square-foot pilot factory and a full-scale non-nuclear prototype.

The company’s long-term plan is ambitious. It starts with serving the data center market, then expands to other industries like municipal utilities and desalination as costs come down. Ultimately, Aalo plans to develop a new, more powerful reactor to make electricity even more affordable, bringing it closer to its ultimate mission of powering the world wherever the technology can help the most.