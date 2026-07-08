Nuclear power is going a mile underground. Deep Fission delivered a prototype reactor canister to its site in Parsons, Kansas. This delivery is a big step for its new project, which aims to put small modular nuclear reactors a mile beneath the surface.

Burying a Nuclear Reactor

The project is called the Gravity Nuclear Reactor. Deep Fission takes established pressurized water reactor technology and adapts it for a deep borehole. The pressure from a mile-long column of water above and around the reactor handles the necessary operating pressure and cooling.

The setup works like a geothermal energy system, where heat transfers from the reactor canister to a heat exchanger through a closed loop. Then, that heat rises to the surface in a second closed loop, where it gets turned into electricity.

Before the real reactor is placed, the company is focusing on a Proof-of-Concept Well. This is a test run to check the large hole and the whole installation process using regular, non-nuclear parts before any actual fuel is used.

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“The arrival of our prototype reactor canister at the Kansas site is a clear step forward in moving from design to deployed infrastructure. Successfully manufacturing, testing, and delivering this hardware demonstrates performance of our design and supply chain capabilities,” Mark Pérès, Chief Nuclear Officer of Deep Fission, explained. “Upcoming testing using this hardware will validate our approach and provide valuable learnings as we assemble, install and test key systems under non-nuclear conditions in our large diameter borehole.”

What Happens Next

Now that the factory-built prototype is in Kansas, having already passed its initial fabrication and hydrostatic testing, the team is preparing for a large drilling program. They are currently working on permits with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for this non-nuclear test.

They are also designing the primary heat exchanger and working on the full-scale demonstration borehole. To help accelerate the process of getting this to market, the company is participating in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program.

“This milestone reflects disciplined execution across fabrication, testing, and delivery, and strengthens the foundation for scaled deployment of our Gravity Nuclear Reactor™ system,” Mike Brasel, Chief Operating Officer of Deep Fission, added.