Listen to Article

Denver International Airport (DEN) aims to be the world’s greenest airport. To support those efforts, the airport is exploring small modular reactors, aligning with its long-term sustainability strategy. The airport issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to study building an SMR on the DEN campus. Researchers believe it could help meet clean energy demands.

“Denver leads with bold ideas, and our vision for the future of our airport is no exception,” said Mayor Mike Johnston. The mayor believes SMRs are a forward-looking step towards clean energy on a larger scale.

Nuclear Energy’s Role at the Airport

SMRs are gaining traction as a potential clean energy source that is safe, scalable, and cost-effective. The researchers exploring the technology’s use in the airport emphasized its potential to deliver those things. One of the major benefits proponents suggest is the reactor’s ability to continuously operate, which could complement intermittent sources like solar and wind power.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“We will need a sustainable power supply to meet the demands of airport assets, as well as our safety and customer experience goals,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington.

Despite already investing in renewable energy sources, such as solar arrays and LEED-certified projects, Washington explained that the airport must “plan now and explore all possible options.” Washington acknowledged that the technology is new, which is why the feasibility study is crucial to assessing challenges and complexities.

Implementing the small nuclear reactor is not simple and will take some time.

The feasibility study will cost around $1.25 million and is expected to take 6-12 months. However, this will address several burning questions. Most importantly, it will determine if an SMR is viable for the airport’s long-term needs. In addition, it will explore different types of SMr technology.

Exploring nuclear energy through the study is an “important step in evaluating how different energy options may support Denver’s long-term climate and energy goals,” says Elizabeth Babcock, Executive Director of Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency (CASR).