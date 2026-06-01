The World Cup is coming to North America for the first time since 1994 when the United States hosted. This year, the U.S., Mexico, and Canada will all act as host. The new official ball that will be used during the tournament represents that well. It’s called the TRIONDA, named after the phrase “three waves” that features a red, green, and blue design to represent each of the three host countries.

While the outside looks great, there is new technology packed inside the ball to track the action.

The World Cup Ball’s New Chip

For this tournament, adidas updated its Connected Ball Technology. Instead of hanging a sensor in the middle of the ball with strings, they put a tiny 500Hz motion sensor chip inside a special layer under one of the outer panels.

To make sure the ball doesn’t wobble or fly funny because of the extra weight on one side, adidas put counter-balances in the other three panels. This keeps the ball perfectly balanced when it flies through the air.

This little chip tracks how the ball moves and sends that data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in real time. When referees combine this data with player tracking and artificial intelligence, they can make offside calls much faster. Developed with Kinexon, the tech also senses every single touch on the ball. The idea is to help referees quickly come to a decision when their faced with a tough call, like whether a player accidentally touched the ball with their hand.

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“Football creates joy – and no other tournament encapsulates that joy like a FIFA World Cup™. For the first time, we’ll see it travel across three countries, and with that, comes an Official Match Ball worthy of the occasion,” Solene Stoermann, Category Director at adidas, said. “As soon as the tournament hosts were announced, we knew we had to make something special – a ball that can be played everywhere, from the backyard to the world’s biggest stage.”

Outside Design and Extra Features

On the outside, the ball uses a brand-new four-panel design with deep seams and lines. This shape creates even drag, which helps the ball stay stable during long passes or shots.

Adidas also stamped subtle graphics into the surface, including a star for the USA, a maple leaf for Canada, and an eagle for Mexico. These embossed shapes actually give players a better grip on the ball when they dribble or shoot in wet, humid weather. The ball is finished with gold accents to match the World Cup trophy.

“With TRIONDA, every detail has an impact. The embossed textures, layered graphics and bold colours make the ball stand out instantly, creating a design that feels alive in your hands,” Sam Handy, General Manager at adidas Football, said. “It’s the most visually playful FIFA World Cup ball we’ve ever created – a piece of craftsmanship built for the biggest stage, that makes you want to hold it, admire it, and above all, play with it.”

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11 and will be broadcasted on FOX and FS1 in the United States.