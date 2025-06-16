Three small modular nuclear reactors could potentially support thousands of jobs and power the equivalent of 3 million homes.

The U.K. announced that Rolls-Royce will build the country’s first small module nuclear reactors following a two-year selection process. U.K. officials reaffirm that the government is embracing nuclear power, as the country also pledged £14.2 billion ($19.2 billion) to build the large Sizewell C power station in Eastern England.

According to the U.K. Energy Secretary, building the first small modular reactors (SMRs) will create thousands of jobs, support regional economies, and strengthen energy security.

“We are ending the no-nuclear status quo as part of our Plan for Change and are entering a golden age of nuclear with the biggest building program in a generation,” Ed Miliband said.

A Nuclear Role From Rolls-Royce

British aerospace group Rolls-Royce, also famous for luxury cars, welcomed the selection to build three SMR units. The three small modular nuclear reactors could potentially support up to 3,000 jobs and power the equivalent of 3 million homes.

“It is a vote of confidence in our unique nuclear capabilities, which will be recognized by governments around the world,” Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said in a statement. “It is also evidence that the strategic choices we have made in the transformation of Rolls-Royce are delivering.”

According to a CNBC report, SMRs promise smaller and lighter footprints than traditional nuclear power plants, potentially making them more cost-effective and quicker to build when commercialized.

The U.K. government intends to sign a contract with Rolls-Royce SMR and choose a building site later this year.

Rolls-Royce is partnering with Great British Energy-Nuclear, Britain’s state-owned energy company, to take on the project. Government officials say the announcement marks a new golden age of nuclear energy in the UK.

“By selecting a preferred bidder, we are taking a decisive step toward delivering clean, secure, and sovereign power,” said Great British Energy-Nuclear chairman Simon Bowen. “This is about more than energy—it’s about revitalising British industry, creating thousands of skilled jobs, and building a platform for long-term economic growth.”