Penn State wants to put an eVinci microreactor in the research facility.

Penn State University is in the early stages of a partnership with Westinghouse Electric Co. to build a nuclear research facility on State College’s campus. The university sent a letter to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the first step in the application process, to install Westinghouse’s eVinci microreactor in the new facility.

According to a news release, project leaders will determine a location if Penn State continues the conversation.

The recent application continues ongoing research and collaboration between Penn State and Westinghouse, which started in 2022. Penn State’s research initiative is called FRONTIER, which stands for Forging a Renaissance of Nuclear Through Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Research.

Nuclear Research

The eVinci microreactor is a product of Westinghouse’s heat pipe technology, which Penn State says offers a reliable and safe solution for powering facilities and buildings across its campus. Its passive heat transfer and nonpressurized design operate like a nuclear battery, producing consistent power for almost a decade without refueling. As a result, it reduces maintenance and enhances safety, which experts say makes it an ideal choice as a sustainable energy solution.

Andrew Read, a senior vice president for research at Penn State, is optimistic about the microreactor’s potential.

“We believe this technology has the potential to change how we think of and use nuclear energy,” he said. “And with Pennsylvania’s and Penn State’s rich history in nuclear research, FRONTIER is the team to lead this endeavor.”

It seems like Westinghouse shares a mutual feeling with the university. Jon Ball, president of eVinci Technologies at Westinghouse, said, “We look forward to bringing our advanced eVinci technology to the FRONTIER program to find new ways of harnessing nuclear energy while providing students and researchers with unprecedented opportunities.”

The research facility and the partnership ultimately benefit the students the most, who rely on their experience and research when it’s time to join the workforce.

“We hope to leverage our legacy and produce new research using this new nuclear technology,” said Tonya L. Peeples, Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering at Penn State. “We intend to advance and develop the skilled workforce needed in all areas, including engineering, construction, AI, operations, project management, licensing, safety, security, supply chain, and many more.”

According to a release from Penn State, the university will continue to engage with the NRC to determine possible locations for the facility.