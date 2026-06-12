The U.S. Department of Energy recently approved a key safety report for Oklo’s new Aurora nuclear powerhouse. This plant will be built at the Idaho National Laboratory, and this new approval means the design is moving closer to the final steps.

Safety Approval’s for Advanced Nuclear

The approval covers what the government calls a Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis. That sounds like a lot of jargon, but it is basically a massive safety check. Officials looked closely at potential hazards, accident plans, and design safety controls.

Clearing this federal regulation, the project can quickly move further in the process. The goal of the government’s pilot program is to help companies build scalable power plants quickly while keeping strict safety rules in place.

“This approval represents an important milestone for Aurora-INL and helps establish a foundation for future Aurora deployments,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. “Aurora-INL is helping show how advanced reactors can move through real safety review, real construction, and ultimately into commercial licensing.”

Advertisement

Recycling Fuel for Advanced Reactors

This specific powerhouse will be Oklo’s first fast nuclear fission plant, and will use recycled fuel. In 2019, Oklo won a competitive government process to get access to recovered fuel from an old experimental reactor. To use that fuel, Oklo is also working on a fuel fabrication facility in Idaho. That facility got its own safety approval in December 2025. Now, the company can make the initial fuel assemblies it needs for the powerhouse.

The pilot program gives Oklo a way to build and operate this advanced nuclear project under federal oversight. This helps the company get early hands-on experience running the plant. Meanwhile, Oklo is still working on getting a license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission so it can build more of these plants for regular commercial use down the road.