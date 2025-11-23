The partnership between Oklo and Siemens is all about accelerating Oklo’s advanced nuclear reactor, the Aurora Powerhouse.

Oklo is a big name in advanced nuclear fission technology. The company made a significant announcement regarding its first power plant, the Auora Powerhouse. Oklo signed a binding contract with Siemens Energy, another big name in its respective industry, for the design and delivery of the plant’s power conversion system.

As a result, the partnership brings together Oklo’s advanced reactor design and Siemens Energy’s industrial-grade turbine and generator systems. This partnership is so significant because it signals actual progress in the advanced nuclear industry’s transition from design to physical deployment.

Forging Advanced Nuclear Deployment

Per the agreement, Siemens Energy will immediately commence engineering and design work. This is a critical phase for expediting the procurement of long-lead components and manufacturing the power conversion systems. Specifically, the contract involved detailed engineering for a condensing steam turbine, industrial generator, and associated auxiliaries at the Aurora powerhouse.

Oklo considers this procurement as one of the major long-lead items needed to power operations. Securing this system helps limit supply chain risks and timeline challenges.

“We believe this is a historic step forward for the advanced nuclear industry,” said Oklo’s Chief Product Officer Alex Renner. “A real-world purchase that demonstrates progress toward deployment and operation.”

From Siemens Energy’s perspective, the agreement reinforces its position in the next-generation clean energy sector. “Oklo’s small modular reactor solutions are ideal for companies with large power demand,” added Steam Turbines and Generators at Siemens Energy Vice President Tobias Panse. “This agreement brings our partnership to life.”

The companies believe that the partnership enables Oklo to accelerate deployment while allowing Siemens Energy to expand its clean energy footprint. Both companies say they share a commitment to innovation and dependable, low-carbon power. Leaders from the firms believe establishing a framework can support the future scaling of advanced powerhouses beyond the Aurora-INL facility.